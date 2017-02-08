Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate
Sen. Elizabeth Warren was unable to finish her debate on Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination for attorney general on Tuesday, Feb. 7, after the Senate found that she violated Senate Rule XIX. The rule says, among other things, "no Senator in debate shall, directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute another Senator or other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator."
