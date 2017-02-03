Q&A with Matt de la Pena, the feature...

Q&A with Matt de la Pena, the featured author for Lacey Loves to Read

Newberry Medal winner and New York Times bestselling author Matt de la Pena said he knew he wanted to participate in Lacey Loves to Read after talking about it with his friend Kwame Alexander, who was featured author for last year's community-wide literacy event. "Authors talk, and when I found out that I might be going to Lacey, and I saw that he had been there, I asked him ," de la Pena said.

