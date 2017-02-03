Q&A with Matt de la Pena, the featured author for Lacey Loves to Read
Newberry Medal winner and New York Times bestselling author Matt de la Pena said he knew he wanted to participate in Lacey Loves to Read after talking about it with his friend Kwame Alexander, who was featured author for last year's community-wide literacy event. "Authors talk, and when I found out that I might be going to Lacey, and I saw that he had been there, I asked him ," de la Pena said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan 18
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan 5
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC