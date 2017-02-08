Puyallup contractor fined $200,000 fo...

Puyallup contractor fined $200,000 for safety violations in Olympia

A Puyallup construction company faces more than $200,000 in fines for repeated safety violations at a residential construction site in Olympia, the state Department of Labor & Industries announced Wednesday. J & I Construction was cited with 13 violations that exposed workers to falls and other hazards after an investigation that started in May, according to an L&I news release.

