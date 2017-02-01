Proposed wages and staffing levels spark picket at St. Peter hospital
Union bargaining team member Nancy Govaars walked with other members of SEIU Healthcare 1199NW outside the Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia for an informational picket and rally Wednesday. Chanting and holding signs with messages such as "Patients & Workers Deserve Better" and "Living Wages Now," dozens of unionized workers held an informational picket on the outskirts of the campus of Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia on Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan 18
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan 5
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC