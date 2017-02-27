Port of Olympia set to close on major acquisition in Lacey

The deal, approved by the port commission in August, saw the port pay $6.5 million for three warehouses in a light industrial area of the city known as Meridian Campus. The area, which is also home to the retailer Shipwreck Beads and a call center, is north of Interstate 5. Once the deal closes, the port will take ownership of three buildings measuring 60,000 square feet.

