Port of Olympia set to close on major acquisition in Lacey
The deal, approved by the port commission in August, saw the port pay $6.5 million for three warehouses in a light industrial area of the city known as Meridian Campus. The area, which is also home to the retailer Shipwreck Beads and a call center, is north of Interstate 5. Once the deal closes, the port will take ownership of three buildings measuring 60,000 square feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Mon
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Mon
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co...
|Feb 26
|Fircrest888
|1
|Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey
|Feb 26
|MommaBear
|2
|Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12)
|Feb 25
|Ms D
|76
|Missing person
|Feb 23
|Colejessica1980
|1
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan '17
|spaceman
|10
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC