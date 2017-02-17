Paper planes soar at Olympic Flight Museum

Niland Woods, 9, of Olympia, test flies one of his aircraft alongside his dad, Dustin Woods, during the Paper Airplane Flight School event at the Olympic Flight Museum at the Olympia Airport in Tumwater on Saturday. Niland Woods, 9, of Olympia, test flies one of his aircraft during the Paper Airplane Flight School event at the Olympic Flight Museum at the Olympia Airport in Tumwater on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.