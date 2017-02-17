Outside watchdog for Corrections Depart. could save Washington millions, senators told
OLYMPIA Washington could save millions on lawsuits like the claim for the slaying of teenager in a North Spokane tattoo parlor if it would spend money on an outside office to oversee the Department of Corrections, a Senate committee was told Monday. Some lawmakers are pushing for an outside ombudsman's office for the department where complaints about the department policies and actions could get an independent review.
