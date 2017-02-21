Olympia wants to know (again) what yo...

Olympia wants to know (again) what you think about downtown parking

The public is invited to take a survey about parking in downtown Olympia as part of a new 10-year parking strategy. The 18-question survey asks participants to rate their downtown parking experiences when it comes to location, difficulty finding a space, walking distance from destination, disabled parking, city-owned lots, enforcement and meter rates.

