Olympia teen accused of driving drunk...

Olympia teen accused of driving drunk, shooting gun a " all to impress a girl

11 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

An Olympia teen is suspected of firing shots outside a fire station late Wednesday night in an effort to impress a girl. Olympia police arrested the 18-year-old man, who was booked into the Thurston County jail on suspicion of drive-by shooting and driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor.

