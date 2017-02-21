New lane should mean less congestion on northbound I-5 near DuPont
Anyone who's driven from Pierce County to Portland for a weekend knows the trip home Sunday can be a slog, especially that last stretch of Interstate 5 from Lacey to DuPont. Just this past Monday,heavy traffic dogged the 10-mile section of northbound I-5 between Olympia and Mounts Road for five hours as Presidents Day holiday travelers returned from points south.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12)
|4 hr
|Ms D
|76
|Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey
|19 hr
|MsB
|1
|Missing person
|Feb 23
|Colejessica1980
|1
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan '17
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan '17
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan '17
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC