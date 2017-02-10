New bills in Olympia aim to prepare Washington for wildfire season
Still jolted by back-to-back historically destructive fire seasons, legislators are considering several bills that aim to bolster the state's ability to fight wildfires. The blazes of 2014 and 2015 burned a combined 1.3 million acres and destroyed hundreds of homes across large swaths of Central and Eastern Washington.
