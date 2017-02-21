Monroe officials lobby for I-522
Monroe Mayor Geoffrey Thomas and city councilmembers traveled to Olympia last week to lobby for funds that would finish improvements, and the widening of State Route 522. Right now commuters looking to avoid stop-and-go rush hour traffic head south through Duvall, putting pressure on roadways that weren't designed to handle those extra couple-thousand trips per day, Thomas said.
