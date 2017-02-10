Matchless Brewing has big plans at Tumwater site
After months of operating and trucking beer between two locations, Matchless Brewing owners Grant Bolt and Patrick Jansen are ready to move into their own brewhouse, cold storage and retail tasting room in Tumwater. President Grant Bolt and head brewer Patrick Jansen in the new Matchless Brewing operation in Tumwater on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
