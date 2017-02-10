Man dies after suffering medical emergency while driving
A 70-year-old man died Saturday after suffering a medical emergency while driving on U.S. Route 101 near Olympia, according to a statement released by the Washington State Patrol. Jerry Wilson was traveling southbound near the intersection with Steamboat Island Road when he suffered the medical emergency.
