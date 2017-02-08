Madsen Roofing Co. heavily damaged by fire
Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington" The Lacey Fire Dept., assisted by several other regional agencies including the JBLM Fire Dept., battled a fully involved structure fire early Wednesday morning at the Madsen Roofing Co. between Marvin Road and Hoh Street.
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan 18
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan '17
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
