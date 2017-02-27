Latino Legislative Day rally draws mo...

Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington" Representing the Black Alliance of Thurston County Dr. Karen A. Johnson outlines several pending pieces of legislation pertaining to the place use of deadly force while speaking at the Feb 5 session of the Legislative Academy series sponsored by the First United Methodist Church in Olympia. Rep. Nicole Macri , who crafted the Washington Housing Opportunities Act , encourages supporters of the bill and its $200 million investment in the Housing Trust Fund during a Feb 2 rally on the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14) 10 hr Dylan Klies-Feldon 3
gay Mon look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co... Sun Fircrest888 1
News Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey Sun MommaBear 2
Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12) Feb 25 Ms D 76
Missing person Feb 23 Colejessica1980 1
Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10) Jan '17 spaceman 10
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,778 • Total comments across all topics: 279,207,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC