Lacey Museum Site Gets Visit From City Council

The Lacey City Council meeting makes a visit to the 16,000-square-foot former plywood mill and carpet store that will soon transform into the new home for the Lacey Museum. Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington" Gov. Jay Inslee talked about Washington state's decision to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, the federal department of homeland security and high ranking Trump administration officials during a press conference on Monday.The lawsuit is alleging that key provisions of President Trump's immigration executive order are unconstitutional.

