K9 Laslo takes down convicted felon in possession of a gun and meth
A convicted felon in possession of a handgun and meth was arrested after a pursuit early Monday morning in Spokane Valley. Corporal Jeff Thurman spotted a stolen Jeep traveling west on I-90 near Havana just after 4:00 a.m. Corporal Thurman followed the Jeep and waited for backup, but the driver, identified as 42-year-old Thomas E. Lenocker, sped away.
