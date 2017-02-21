Judges pick Olympia's best pies

Judges pick Olympia's best pies

On a cold and damp Monday several hundred people provided the links to form a human chain that connected the Legislative Building with the Temple of Justice, culminating a February 20th rally supporting statewide educational equity. With a number of organizations participating in the Olympia rally, speakers included Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, who spoke on the need to properly fund education to help all students, especially in some of the rural areas and districts in the state.

