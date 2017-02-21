JC Penny to close 140 stores
JC Penney has announced plans to close as many as 140 of its stores and offer buyouts to 6,000 workers. The department store made its decision after struggling to compete with online stores such as H&M and Forever 21, and discount retailers such as TJ Maxx and Marshalls.
