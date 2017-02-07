Interim no more: Commissioners appoint Chavez as county manager
"We have been very impressed with Ramiro in the county manager position," Bud Blake, chairman of the commission, said in a news release. "He has a great understanding of county business and is very competent in his management of the information we, as the board, need to do our work.
