Inslee signs bill to improve dental c...

Inslee signs bill to improve dental care for state tribes

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Brian Cladoosby, center, chairman of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, speaks as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, right, and Sen. John McCoy, D-Tulalip, left, a member of the Tulalip Tribes of Washington, look on, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. After the speech, Inslee signed a bill that seeks to improve oral health on Indian reservations in Washington state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10) Jan '17 spaceman 10
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Jan '17 shmata 42
Where's logan Jan '17 Lanalag1245 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec '16 LaceyM 20
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec '16 strider 1
Ben Frank Adkins Dec '16 Mike 1
News Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum... Dec '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,645 • Total comments across all topics: 279,081,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC