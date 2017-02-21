Inslee signs bill to improve dental care for state tribes

Brian Cladoosby, center, chairman of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, speaks as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, right, and Sen. John McCoy, D-Tulalip, left, a member of the Tulalip Tribes of Washington, look on, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. After the speech, Inslee signed a bill that seeks to improve oral health on Indian reservations in Washington state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.