How wet is it? Not as much as you might think
Nicole Koch snaps a quick photo of her eight year-old daughter Samantha as a welcome break Thursday in the February rains drew a steady stream of sightseers to Tumwater Falls Park for a glimpse of the Deschutes River water power. And, although Seattle is looking at a record-wet month, Olympia is almost 2 inches away from cracking its top 10 wettest Februaries.
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan 18
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan '17
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan '17
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
