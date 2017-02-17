How wet is it? Not as much as you mig...

How wet is it? Not as much as you might think

Nicole Koch snaps a quick photo of her eight year-old daughter Samantha as a welcome break Thursday in the February rains drew a steady stream of sightseers to Tumwater Falls Park for a glimpse of the Deschutes River water power. And, although Seattle is looking at a record-wet month, Olympia is almost 2 inches away from cracking its top 10 wettest Februaries.

