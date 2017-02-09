Hands On Childrena s Museum to offer free admission to low-income children
Children who receive state assistance can now visit Olympia's Hands On Children's Museum for free, thanks to a large donation from the Washington State Employees Credit Union. The museum and credit union announced the partnership Wednesday.
