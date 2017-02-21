Free parenting classes offered during Community Summit
Junior League of Olympia will hold its fifth annual Community Summit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Event Center, 4220 6th Ave. SE, Lacey. The event, " Resilient Children, Resilient Communities: Parenting in Today's Modern World," will include free classes, workshops and panel discussions for parents, caregivers, educators and community members.
