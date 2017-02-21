Events to highlight optional elementa...

Events to highlight optional elementary programs in Olympia

The Olympia School District is holding a series of events for families to learn about its optional programs for elementary school students. The information nights are geared to families who will have students in grades kindergarten through 5 during the 2017-18 school year.

