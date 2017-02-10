Downtown Olympia streets closed after robber leaves mysterious package
The Olympia Police Department closed some downtown Olympia streets Friday afternoon after a robber left a suspicious package at the downtown branch of Olympia Federal Savings Bank. Police closed the 400 block of Fourth Avenue East, and Capitol Way between Legion Way and Fourth Avenue.
