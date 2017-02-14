Democrats look to protect information about Washingtoniansa nationality, religion
But now Democratic lawmakers and immigration advocates are wondering if such routine data could one day aid any federal effort to identify and deport immigrants who entered the country illegally, or to require Muslims to register with the government. President Donald Trump's scuttled attempt to temporarily ban all refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries has immigration advocates wondering if more actions are coming.
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan 18
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan '17
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan '17
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
