Deadly wrecks up dramatically across ...

Deadly wrecks up dramatically across Washington in 2015

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

In 2015, there were 499 deadly wrecks, a nearly 20 percent increase over the year before. A total of 551 people died in crashes in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing person Thu Colejessica1980 1
Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10) Jan '17 spaceman 10
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Jan '17 shmata 42
Where's logan Jan '17 Lanalag1245 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec '16 LaceyM 20
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec '16 strider 1
Ben Frank Adkins Dec '16 Mike 1
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,987 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC