Coroner identifies woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on Yelm Highway

Carolyna Saint-Germain, 70, of Olympia was the woman who died at the scene of a two-car crash Wednesday on Yelm Highway at Canterwood Drive Southeast, near the Amtrak station. Officials with Lacey Fire District 3 and the Thurston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the crash about 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.

