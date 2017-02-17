Coroner: Body found in Case Inlet was missing kayaker
The Mason County Coroner's office has identified the body found in Case Inlet on Friday as the kayaker who went missing last month. The Olympian reports that an autopsy on Monday determined that it the body found was 31-year-old Andrew Wayne Aldrich.
