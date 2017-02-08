Climate Change Denier Gets Chilly Rec...

Climate Change Denier Gets Chilly Reception In Washington Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Tony Heller, also known as Steven Goddard, came from Colorado after receiving an invitation to present at the Senate Energy, Environment and Telecommunications committee by Sen. Doug Ericksen. You may think the existence of climate change is settled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10) Jan 18 spaceman 10
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Jan 9 shmata 42
Where's logan Jan '17 Lanalag1245 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec '16 LaceyM 20
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec '16 strider 1
Ben Frank Adkins Dec '16 Mike 1
News Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum... Dec '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Thurston County was issued at February 08 at 3:30PM PST

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,940 • Total comments across all topics: 278,683,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC