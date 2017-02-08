Climate Change Denier Gets Chilly Reception In Washington Legislature
Tony Heller, also known as Steven Goddard, came from Colorado after receiving an invitation to present at the Senate Energy, Environment and Telecommunications committee by Sen. Doug Ericksen. You may think the existence of climate change is settled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan 18
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan '17
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC