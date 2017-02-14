Chance the Rapper in St. Paul

Chance the Rapper in St. Paul

Chance the Rapper performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Chicago hip-hop star Chance the Rapper has followed up his triumphant night at the Grammys by announcing his first arena tour, with a May 12 stop booked at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center.

