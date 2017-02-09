Capitol Lake may flood Friday morning in downtown Olympia
The Department of Enterprise Services issued a warning of potential flooding between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. near the state-owned lake, including Heritage Park. The lake is located at the mouth of the Deschutes River, which received its own flood warning Thursday from the National Weather Service.
