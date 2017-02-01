Black Hills High School Theater and Music presents 'The Music Man'
Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington" On queue with director Dave Heywood, orchestra conductor Andrew Landowski, along with choral director Kathleen Alviar, the Black Hills High School student cast and orchestra begin their Jan. 30th rehearsal of 1950's classic musical, "The Music Man." Cast members Nicole Waldron and Nick Hall also offer a synopsis of the musical.
