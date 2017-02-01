Black Hills High School Theater and M...

Black Hills High School Theater and Music presents 'The Music Man'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington" On queue with director Dave Heywood, orchestra conductor Andrew Landowski, along with choral director Kathleen Alviar, the Black Hills High School student cast and orchestra begin their Jan. 30th rehearsal of 1950's classic musical, "The Music Man." Cast members Nicole Waldron and Nick Hall also offer a synopsis of the musical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10) Jan 18 spaceman 10
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Jan 9 shmata 42
Where's logan Jan 5 Lanalag1245 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec '16 LaceyM 20
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec '16 strider 1
Ben Frank Adkins Dec '16 Mike 1
News Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum... Dec '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,035 • Total comments across all topics: 278,476,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC