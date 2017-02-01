Attorney accuses Olympia of making un...

Attorney accuses Olympia of making unfair deals for downtown parking

22 hrs ago

An Olympia attorney is filing a claim against the city over what he calls the unfair "private dealing" of premium downtown parking. James Foley said he waited in line Dec. 8 at City Hall to buy his 2017 parking permit for a city-owned lot at State Avenue and Capitol Way.

Olympia, WA

