After all these years, The Mailbox still delivers in Olympia
Dave Platt has been the owner of The Mailbox in downtown Olympia for 17 years, and while he has adjusted his service offerings over the years, the 300-plus private mailboxes for customers have been a staple. One of the oldest businesses in downtown Olympia recently celebrated 17 years of ownership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan '17
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan '17
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan '17
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC