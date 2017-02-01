a Gay troubadoura Rufus Wainwright ha...

a Gay troubadoura Rufus Wainwright has walked in the shoes of todaya s LGBTQ teens

When he came out as a teen, Rufus Wainwright found support from an unlikely source: his Southern grandmother, who he says was "pretty much a bigot." "She was not who you would think would be the most supportive person, but she ended up being there for me," said Wainwright, who will perform Saturday in Olympia.

