36th District delegation hails naming of capitol campus building after Helen Sommers
Sen. Reuven Carlyle, Rep. Gael Tarleton, and Rep. Noel Frame celebrated the passage of a measure on the floor of the House that will name a new capitol campus building after beloved former 36th District Rep. Helen Sommers. "It is a profound honor to have directly succeeded Helen's 36 years of service in Olympia and I could not be more proud of this effort to name a major state government building in recognition of her unparalleled accomplishments in the Legislature," Sen. Carlyle said.
