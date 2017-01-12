Women's March on Olympia expected to ...

Women's March on Olympia expected to draw thousands to Capitol - Mon, 16 Jan 2017 PST

As hundreds of thousands of women across the United States gather Saturday to march for equality, Olympia won't be left out. An estimated 2,500 women are expected to gather at the Capitol's Tivoli Fountain at 10 a.m. and march down Capitol Way toward the Olympia Farmers Market.

