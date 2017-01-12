Women's March on Olympia expected to draw thousands to Capitol - Mon, 16 Jan 2017 PST
As hundreds of thousands of women across the United States gather Saturday to march for equality, Olympia won't be left out. An estimated 2,500 women are expected to gather at the Capitol's Tivoli Fountain at 10 a.m. and march down Capitol Way toward the Olympia Farmers Market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan 5
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec 30
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov '16
|Ksaggirl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC