With an eye on veterans, Olympia cannabis activist welcomes Hempfest outpost
Patrick Seifert stands outside the new Olympia Hempfest Central hub, 322 Fourth Ave. E., which is home to the ReLeaf Xchange and Twenty22Many . Seifert's advocacy groups specialize in serving veterans with PTSD and preventing veteran suicide.
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan 5
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec 30
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov '16
|Ksaggirl
|1
