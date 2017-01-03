Why one side of Puget Sound became Trump country in 2016
When you first hit the road from Seattle on your way to Mason County there are lots of signs that the economy is buzzing, like construction cranes and shiny new buildings and hybrid cars. But when you wind around past Olympia into Mason County you're more likely to see a pickup truck with a gun rack than a Prius.
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where's logan
|8 hr
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec 30
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec 12
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov '16
|Ksaggirl
|1
|Logan schiendelman
|Nov '16
|Lanalag1245
|1
