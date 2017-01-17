Whose business is it when GOP lawmake...

Whose business is it when GOP lawmakers will have a school funding...

Anyone wondering when Republican lawmakers will produce a plan to provide the state's public school children with a better education should be careful how they ask. Senate Majority Leader Mark Schoesler made it very clear Republicans are tired of being asked when they will have such a plan, which has proved to be the knottiest legislative problem of the past five years.

