White House ready to move forward with major pipeline projects
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer discusses the president's executive actions Tuesday, Jan. 24 to advance the approval of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. A rally youth at the Capitol morphs to a protest march as about 200 protesters take to the streets to downtown Olympia.
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan 18
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan 5
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec 30
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
