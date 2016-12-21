What happens in the 'other' Washingto...

What happens in the 'other' Washington matters, too

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

Last month, two dozen business leaders from Washington state headed to the "other" Washington to meet with our state's congressional delegation and hear from key insiders about what to expect on everything from trade and health care to environmental and immigration policy. Fly-in" led by the Association of Washington Business, and it came at a remarkable time in our nation's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Fri LaceyM 20
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec 12 strider 1
Ben Frank Adkins Dec 2 Mike 1
News Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum... Dec '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Moving to Olympia - Questions Nov '16 Ksaggirl 1
Logan schiendelman Nov '16 Lanalag1245 1
EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12) Nov '16 Anonymous 25
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,372 • Total comments across all topics: 277,506,326

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC