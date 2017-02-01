Washington Senate could vote on major school changes this week - Tue, 31 Jan 2017 PST
This March 10, 2016, file photo, shows the Legislative Building at dusk at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Democrats estimate taxpayers in the Spokane, West Valley and East Valley school districts would see their taxes drop, but those districts would get less money per student than they currently receive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan 18
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan 5
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC