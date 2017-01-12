Washington Lawmakers Have Sights Set On Collegiate Athletic Budgets
Athletic departments like the one at Washington State University were cited by Washington lawmakers who want to rein in spending. Some lawmakers in Olympia want public university athletic departments to face closer scrutiny when they overspend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan 5
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec 30
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov '16
|Ksaggirl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC