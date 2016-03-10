Washington governor: Trump 'foolishne...

Washington governor: Trump 'foolishness' won't affect plans

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

In this March 10, 2016, file photo, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to reporters at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee says the state will remain undeterred in its efforts to promote clean energy and tackle climate change despite a potential shift in focus at the Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10) Jan 18 spaceman 10
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Jan 9 shmata 42
Where's logan Jan 5 Lanalag1245 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec 30 LaceyM 20
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec '16 strider 1
Ben Frank Adkins Dec '16 Mike 1
News Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum... Dec '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,764 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC