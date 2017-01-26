Want to have a say in the Olympia School Districta s next leader?
The Olympia School Board has begun a search for the district's next superintendent, and it wants to collect community input as part of that process. Parents, students and community members are invited to take an online survey that will be active through next Thursday on the district's website, osd.wednet.edu .
