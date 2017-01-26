WA: Man, 78, Arrested after Fracas on Downtown Olympia Bus Escalates
Jan. 27--Olympia Police arrested a 78-year-old man Thursday after he was accused of attacking a woman on a bus, making vulgar remarks about what he believed to be her sexual orientation. The man will likely face assault charges in Olympia Municipal Court.
